Kentucky Horse Park hosts United States Mounted Games

Teams from around the country competed in fast-paced relay races and other games while riding ponies Saturday at the Bluegrass Open, presented by the U.S. Mounted Games Association, at Rolex Stadium at the Kentucky Horse Park.
According to the Mounted Games Association of Great Britain, the first mounted games were held in 1957, after Prince Philip suggested “a mounted competition for ordinary children which would be fun and which did not necessarily involve owning an expensive show pony.”
The games continue Sunday at Rolex Stadium.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
