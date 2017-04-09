Week ahead: Kite Fest, Legends opening day, UK football spring game and more

Tuesday
What will your kids do this summer?
School might not end until May, but that doesn’t mean you can’t begin to look at how kids will spend their summer free time. Our annual list of summer camps in the Neighbors section offers a variety of choices.
Wednesday
It’s time to replace some of the Cats leaving for the NBA
The spring signing period begins for college basketball prospects, and Kentucky still has a few prospects on its radar. Check our Next Cats recruiting site at Kentuckysports.com for updates on all of UK’s targets.
Thursday
Legends opening day
Opening night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark includes fireworks; Bark in the Park, where fans are welcome to bring their dogs to the game; and Thirsty Thursday, with $1 draft beer and Pepsi products. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. against the West Virginia Power (Pirates). ($6-23; Lexingtonlegends.com)
Friday
Football? but it’s April!
Get a sneak peek at the 2017 Wildcats during the annual Kentucky Blue-White spring game at Commonwealth Stadium. Seating in the lower level will be reserved, while seating in the upper level will be open based on demand. Tickets are free at Ticketmaster.com, but there is a small service charge. (7:30 p.m.; SEC Network)
Saturday
Take time to plant a tree
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will gather at Hisle Farm Park, 3601 Briar Hill Road, for the 19th Reforest the Bluegrass. The mission: re-create streamside forests once native to the inner Bluegrass region. Register online at Bit.ly/2mbxD1J. Volunteers will receive free lunch, tree-planting training and a T-shirt.
As they say (in song) in ‘Mary Poppins’…
Oh, oh, oh! Let’s go fly a kite (at Kite Fest). Up to the highest height (be sure to bring your own kite). Let’s go fly a kite and send it soaring (from noon to 4 pm.). Up through the atmosphere (at Jacobson Park). Up where the air is clear (Best part? It’s free). Oh, let’s go fly a kite!
Jacobson Park marina opens for season
The paddle boats will be back in the water and boats may be launched from the dock, but only on weekends (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 1-7 p.m. Sun.). After May 26 it’s open all week until back to weekends only beginning Aug. 11 through Oct. 1. Paddle boats: $4 for 30 minutes; boat launch: $3. (lexingtonky.gov)
