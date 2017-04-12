Lexington police officer involved in overnight shooting

A Lexington police officer shot a man Tuesday night while investigating a suspicious vehicle at a hotel near the interstate.

The incident was the city’s first officer-involved shooting that occurred while the officer was wearing a body camera. The department began distributing and using the body cameras late last summer. Each officer was to be issued two.

The officer, a three-year veteran, was on patrol about 11:30 p.m. when he began investigating the suspicious vehicle at the La Quinta Inn on Stanton Way, according to Police Chief Mark Barnard.

While investigating the vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, the officer fired a shot and struck a man, Barnard said. The officer was not injured and no one else was inside the vehicle.

The person who was shot is a 26-year-old Lexington man, according to police. Barnard said in a press conference Wednesday morning that the man was able to talk with officers at the hospital.

The body camera footage will be reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and investigators.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team. The response team was put together to investigate law enforcement involved shootings.

State police have not released details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.