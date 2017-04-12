Outbound Versailles Road at New Circle reopening after truck crash

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.: One lane of outbound Versailles Road is open at New Circle, and the New Circle ramps are now open, Lexington police say.
Outbound Versailles Road near New Circle Road is blocked by an overturned tractor-trailer.
Truck toppled over on Versailles Road toward Keeneland; all outbound traffic near New Circle diverted pic.twitter.com/sYDztPqfLb— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) April 12, 2017
Both ramps from the inner and outer loops of New Circle onto Versailles Road are also closed.
Both ramps from the inner and outer loops of New Circle onto outbound Versailles are closed. Significant traffic back up on both roadways. pic.twitter.com/VhY0cYmBla— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) April 12, 2017
Sweeping up broken glass in order to open part of Versailles outbound cc @pbaniak pic.twitter.com/86PDPwY3A4— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) April 12, 2017
It was not immediately clear why the truck overturned.
