Fayette County

April 12, 2017 5:24 PM

Outbound Versailles Road at New Circle reopening after truck crash

Herald-Leader Staff Report

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.: One lane of outbound Versailles Road is open at New Circle, and the New Circle ramps are now open, Lexington police say.

Outbound Versailles Road near New Circle Road is blocked by an overturned tractor-trailer.

Both ramps from the inner and outer loops of New Circle onto Versailles Road are also closed.

It was not immediately clear why the truck overturned.

