Suspect was shot after backing into patrol car, endangering officer, records say

The man who was shot by a Lexington police officer refused to comply with commands to roll his window down or open his door before backing his vehicle into a police car, according to court records.
Sergei Sergeivich Sargaev, 26, of Lexington was shot Tuesday night at LaQuinta Inn on Stanton Way and was booked into the Fayette County jail Wednesday night on charges of wanton endangerment of a police officer and criminal mischief, according to police and the jail website.
The officer involved in the shooting, a three-year veteran, was on patrol about 11:30 p.m. when he began investigating a suspicious Toyota 4Runner at the hotel off Newtown Pike near the interstate exits, according to Police Chief Mark Barnard.
Sargaev was in the driver’s seat when the officer approached, according to court records. The officer told Sargaev repeatedly to roll down his window or open the door. The officer also told Sargaev not to start the car.
Sargaev started the car despite the officer’s demands to stop, acccording to the arrest citation. Sargaev backed into the officer’s cruiser causing about $1,000 in damage.
The officer fired a shot and struck Sargaev, Barnard said. Police have not said where on his body Sargaev was shot. The officer was not injured and no one else was inside the vehicle.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, according to police. The team was created to investigate shootings involving law enforcement.
The officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting, according to police. The footage will be reviewed by investigators and the prosecutor’s office.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
