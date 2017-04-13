Coroner seeks help finding family of man who died Friday

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is asking for the public’s help finding the family of man who died Friday.
Gary Maynard, 57, died of natural causes at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner said.
He had been living at the Hope Center and is believed to have a mother, Lauren Kinley, and twin brother, Larry Maynard, living in the Greenville, Ind., area.
Anyone with information about Maynard’s relatives should call Ginn at 859-455-5700.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
