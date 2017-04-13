Fayette County

April 13, 2017 4:44 PM

Coroner seeks help finding family of man who died Friday

By Karla Ward

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn is asking for the public’s help finding the family of man who died Friday.

Gary Maynard, 57, died of natural causes at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner said.

He had been living at the Hope Center and is believed to have a mother, Lauren Kinley, and twin brother, Larry Maynard, living in the Greenville, Ind., area.

Anyone with information about Maynard’s relatives should call Ginn at 859-455-5700.

