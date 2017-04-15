Fayette County

April 15, 2017 4:21 PM

Volunteers plant seedlings at Reforest the Bluegrass event

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

Volunteers came together Saturday to plant seedlings as part of the largest tree planting event in Kentucky.

Reforest the Bluegrass was held at Hisle Farm Park on Briar Hill Road in Lexington this year.

Since 1999, the city said 128,000 trees have been planted by more than 15,000 volunteers as part of Reforest the Bluegrass. Their efforts have restored 180 acres of floodplains, according to the city.

The 280-acre Hisle Farm Park, on Briar Hill Road in northeast Lexington, includes an archery range and shared trails for horseback riding and hiking.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 2:15

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline
Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road 1:11

Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road
Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC 0:58

Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos