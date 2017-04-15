Volunteers plant seedlings at Reforest the Bluegrass event

Volunteers came together Saturday to plant seedlings as part of the largest tree planting event in Kentucky.
Reforest the Bluegrass was held at Hisle Farm Park on Briar Hill Road in Lexington this year.
Since 1999, the city said 128,000 trees have been planted by more than 15,000 volunteers as part of Reforest the Bluegrass. Their efforts have restored 180 acres of floodplains, according to the city.
The 280-acre Hisle Farm Park, on Briar Hill Road in northeast Lexington, includes an archery range and shared trails for horseback riding and hiking.
