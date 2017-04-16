Easter sunrise service at UK’s Arboretum

Hunter Presbyterian Church held Easter Sunrise Service in the gazebo at the Arboretum on Alumni Drive.
Matt Goins
Rev. Jason Santalucia reads an Easter prayer as Hunter Presbyterian Church held Easter Sunrise Service in the gazebo at the Arboretum on Alumni Drive.
Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Mackie Lockhart and grandson Colin Smith, 7, stand with their family as they sing “Morning Has Broken” as Hunter Presbyterian Church held Easter Sunrise Service in the gazebo at the Arboretum on Alumni Drive.
Matt Goins
Rev. Jason Santalucia reads an Easter prayer during the sunrise service.
Matt Goins
Anne Chesnut embraces daughter Nora Chesnut as Hunter Presbyterian Church’s Easter Sunrise Service concluded in the gazebo at the Arboretum on Alumni Drive.
Matt Goins
Rev. Jason Santalucia leads the group in prayer as Hunter Presbyterian Church held Easter Sunrise Service in the gazebo at the the Arboretum on Alumni Drive.
Matt Goins
Mackie Lockhart and grandson Colin Smith, 7, sing “Morning Has Broken” as Hunter Presbyterian Church held Easter Sunrise Service in the gazebo at the Arboretum on Alumni Drive.
Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Matt Goins
