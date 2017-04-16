Fayette County

April 16, 2017 6:21 PM

Easter sunrise service at UK’s Arboretum

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 2:15

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline
Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road 1:11

Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road
Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC 0:58

Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos