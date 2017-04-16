Week ahead: summer camp registration, Thunder over Louisville and more

Tuesday
Time to sign up for a summer camp
Online registration begins at noon at Parks.lexingtonky.gov for Lexington Parks and Recreation summer camps, continuing until 8 a.m. Thursday. Walk-in registration will follow, from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, at Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street. Online registration for any remaining slots will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday
Disney On Ice: ‘Dare To Dream’
Your favorite Disney princess stories presented on ice include characters from “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog.” Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street. ($10-$75; Rupparena.com)
TGIFriday
Broadway Live: The Midtown Men
Four stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys” perform hits from the 1960s, including the music of the Beatles, Motown and the Four Seasons. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. ($30-$115; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)
Saturday
Kentucky Crafted: The Market
Nearly 200 artists, musicians and artisanal food producers will display and sell their work at the Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine Street. Open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. One-day tickets are $12, $10 for seniors, military and state employees with ID, free for ages 15 and younger. (Artscouncil.ky.gov)
Have you ever wanted to join the big top?
Well then you are in luck. My Nose Turns Red, a premiere Cincinnati–based circus skills school, will hold a circus arts workshop at Artworks at Carver School, 522 Patterson St. From 1-4 p.m. you will learn basic circus skills, including stilt walking, clowning, juggling and more. ($30; 859-288-2935)
View the night sky at Raven Run
The Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club sets up several telescopes for visitors to view binary stars, nebula and planets at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, 3885 Raven Run Way. You may bring you own telescope for the two-hour event, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Bring a flashlight or headlamp. This program is weather dependent, so call the park beforehand. (859-272-6105; Ravenrun.org)
Honey, did you just hear a loud boom?
That must be Thunder Over Louisville, the official start of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The largest annual fireworks display in North America will take place at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville. The air show is at 3 p.m., and the fireworks begin at 9:30. (Thunderoverlouisville.org)
