Fayette County

April 17, 2017 1:59 PM

Register Tuesday for nonviolence workshop this weekend

By Dorothea Wingo

A workshop on nonviolence, provided by the Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at Bethel Spanish Church, 436 Fairman Road.

The training team will be led by Sal Montiero, who learned nonviolence while serving in prison, now teaches nonviolence in prisons, schools, police departments and youth service agencies.

The workshop is limited to 50 people. Lunch is included. Register by 7 p.m. Tuesday . For information or to register, call 859-396-6811.

