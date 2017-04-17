Register to be an organ donor at Baptist Health Lexington; Donor Family Quilt on display Friday

Baptist Health Lexington will staff a table every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday outside the hospital’s main cafeteria to provide information about organ and tissue donation and offer an opportunity to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry.
The table will be set up near the entrance to Café Central on the second level of the 1720 building on Nicholasville Road.
A Donor Family Quilt memorializing Kentuckians who helped others through organ and tissue donations will be on display Friday, which is Organ Donor Awareness Day.
Learn more about organ donation and join the registry here.
