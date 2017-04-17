Fayette County

April 17, 2017 2:00 PM

Register for spring rain barrel workshop

Make a spring rain barrel at a workshop presented by Bluegrass Greensource at 9 and 10:30 a.m. April 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington, 3564 Clays Mill Road.

Participants will learn about the importance of rain barrels and make their own to take home. Drills and jigsaws will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Rain barrels must be constructed at the workshop before they are taken home.

Cost is $20 per barrel and registration is required here. For more information, contact Michelle Patterson at 859-266-1572 or email michelle@bggreensource.org.

