Fayette County

April 17, 2017 2:00 PM

Summer camps to keep your child busy and active

For most Central Kentucky kids, school will be out soon, and the time to start planning for summer camp is now. Here are a few camps your child may enjoy. Find more at Kentucky.com/news/local/counties/fayette-county/article143704539.html.

▪ “Be A Star” modeling camp. Images Model and Talent Agency, 2401 Regency Road. Ages 4-10, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Ages 11-17, 1-3:30 p.m. June 12-16, 19-23, 26-30, July 10-14 and 17-21. Learn runway modeling, photo posing, TV acting, photo shoot, fashion show and confidence building. Register one week before camp of choice. $99 week. $50 deposit. 859-273-2301. Imagesmodelagency.com. Images@imagesmodelagency.com.

▪ Camp Curiosity at the Lexington School. 1050 Lane Allen Road. Age 3 to grade 8. June 5-July 21. Half- and full-day camps available. $155-310 week. 859-278-0501, Ext. 1208. Campcuriosity.org.

▪ Lexington Ballet Dance Camps. Ages 3 to adult. May-July. Classes include Summer Intensive Jr., Summer Intensive Adults, Creative Movement, Pre-Ballet and Advanced and Adult Ballet. Priced per class ($12-$15) or per week $155-$330. Info@lexingtonballet.org. Lexingtonballet.org.

▪ Lexington Ballet Mad Camp. Ages 5-11. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10-14, 17-21 and 24-28. For grade-school artists, musicians and dancers. Between classes, campers will explore historic neighborhoods, parks and galleries. The week concludes with a family reception and student talent showcase at Artsplace. $230 week. Information@lexingtonballet.org. Lexingtonballet.org/madcamp.html.

▪ Lexington Tennis Club Summer Sports Camp. First grade through age 14. Activities include tennis, swimming, basketball, baseball, soccer and Tae Kwon Do. May 24-Aug. 5. Full- and half-day options available. $85-$196 week. Amy@ltctennis.com. Register here.

▪ Walnut Hill Day School Camps. 575 Walnut Hill Road. Ages 3 (by Aug. 1) to 6. Must be potty trained. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday, June 5-Aug. 10. Weekly themes include Super Hero Training, A Bug’s Life, Cut and Paste-You Create, Super Science, Space Place, Cowboy Camping, Fairy Tale Land, Splish Splashin’ Fun and Ocean Commotion. $120 week. One-time registration $25. 859-263-2807. Walnuthillds@windstream.net. Walnuthilldayschool.net.

▪ Week of Code Summer Camp at Awesome Inc. 348 East Main Street. “Prepare Your Child For a 21st Century World.” Ages 10-15. June 5-8, 19-22, July 10-13, Aug 7-10, noon to 5 p.m. For beginner and intermediate coders. Students will build at least one web page, app and video game using programming languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Arduino w/ C++, and Unity 3D w/ C#. Bit.ly/CampLex. $495 week if registered by May 1. Sibling and friend discounts available. Email: Amanda@awesomeinc.org. 859-979-0456.

