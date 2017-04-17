City to collect household hazardous waste Saturday

Residents may dispose of hazardous waste for free from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike.
“Used motor oil and antifreeze, herbicides, pesticides and other household materials accumulate in our garages, sheds and basements over time,” said Tracey Thurman, director of the Division of Waste Management. “This event gives our residents the chance to remove these difficult to dispose items from their homes and help protect the environment by ensuring they are appropriately managed.”
Household cleaners, gasoline, automotive care products, mercury and solvents are among the items that will be accepted. A complete list can be found at Lexingtonky.gov/hhwevent.
