Widowed mother of 3 needs $500 to relocate

A widow and mother of three, whose husband recently died of cancer, needs $500 for the deposit on a townhouse.
The family couldn’t afford the rent on their home after her husband died. He left no life insurance. She also lost her job because she took off work to care for her dying husband. She works as a paramedic and has found new employment and will be able to pay her bills after she receives this assistance.
You can help: Donate online at Lexcare.org or mail your donation to Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328 Lexington, Ky. 40588. You can also find Lex-Care on Facebook.
