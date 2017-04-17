Wayne Bell, former president of Lexington Theological Seminary, dies

Wayne Bell, a former president of the Lexington Theological Seminary, has died.
Bell served as president from 1974 to 1986, said seminary president Charisse Gillett in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
Bell died Sunday evening, said David Shirey, senior minister of Central Christian Church on Short Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Shirey knew Bell for more than 35 years. When Bell was a student at Transylvania University in the 1930s, he attended Central Christian, Shirey said.
“You can’t be a pastor or be involved in Christian Church without knowing and revering and respecting Wayne Bell,” Shirey said. “Wayne Bell was first and foremost a pastor and a good shepherd of not only his congregation, but the communities in which he lived. He lived out that role as a pastor, someone who accepted the responsibility and care of a human being. He was a remarkable man, in that regard.”
The Lexington Theological Seminary is a theological institution of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
The funeral services will be held Sunday at Central Christian Church at 4:30 p.m., Shirey said.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments