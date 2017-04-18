In Lexington and worldwide, marchers take to the streets for science

Scientists have more of an image of being holed up in their labs than of marching in the streets, but that might be about to change.
The Lexington March for Science, one of more than 400 March for Science events planned throughout the country on Earth Day, is “a celebration of science,” said Trent Garrison, a geologist who is helping organize the event, scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fayette County Courthouse Plaza.
The event will include a range of activities, including musical performances, speakers and, of course, marching.
Booths and tables will represent a variety of scientific areas, including fossil displays and health science activities, Garrison said.
The keynote speaker is state Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, but the event is nonpartisan, Garrison said.
“We have speakers from across the political spectrum,” he said. “We want it to be as nonpartisan as possible.”
Still, the current presidential administration’s stance on climate change and cuts to government agencies are among the concerns that helped spark the movement.
Defending science “in the midst of an increasingly hostile political climate” is among the goals, according to the Lexington march’s website.
“Scientists are facing enormous cuts to the federal and state agencies that support life-saving scientific research, a political sphere that seems more and more indifferent to evidence, and threats to the ability of scientists to openly share the results of their research with each other and the public.”
Organizers hope to increase communication among scientists from all branches, Garrison said.
“We want to use this as an opportunity to stay together and stay connected,” he said.
For information, go to Marchforsciencelex.org.
