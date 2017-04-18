The Rev. Ted Sisk, former pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, dies at age 89

Rev. T.R. “Ted” Sisk, 89, who for 25 years pastored one of Central Kentucky’s largest Baptist congregations, died Tuesday.
Sisk was pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church from 1970 to 1995. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ginny Sisk.
Ron Edmondson, senior pastor at Immanuel, said Sisk’s legacy looms large at the church, where a chapel is named for him.
“He had a booming voice. When he talked, the room took notice,” he said. But he said Sisk was a humble man who did not seek the limelight.
“When you were with him, you felt a genuine love. Of course, we believe it was the love of Christ that shined through him,” Edmondson said.
Sisk grew up in Toccoa, Ga., the grandson of a pastor and son of a church music minister. As a child, his family had a traveling gospel group.
“I could read music before I could read writing,” he said when he retired in 1995.
Sisk attended Moody Bible Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree from Piedmont College. He earned master’s of divinity and doctor of ministry degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
Before coming to Immanuel, he served churches in Baldwin, Ga.; Louisville; Hogansville, Ga.; and Huntington, W.Va.
He was a former president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and moderator of the Elkhorn Baptist Association.
In retirement, he held interim pastorates in nearby towns but eventually returned to Immanuel.
“He was still very much a part of the church,” Edmondson said.
Jo Wheaton said she and her husband, Rick, were married by Sisk in 1974. During his retirement, he became a fellow member of their Sunday School class.
“He was the quintessential Southern gentleman, and he was a godly man, and he was kind,” she said.
Aside from his wife, Ginny, Sisk is survived by four sons: Larry Sisk of Plainfield, Ill.; Jonathan Sisk of Lexington; Paul Sisk of Cincinnati; and Mark Sisk of Nicholasville; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. at the church. The deacons of Immanuel will also host visitors in the Sisk Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Milward Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
