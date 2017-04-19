Ball Homes ponders next step after council cuts number of homes in Squires Road development

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline Pause 1:44 Aerial video of Squires Road site for controversial project 1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant 1:11 Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road 4:15 Judge decides to remove children from parents in unexpected turn at hearing 0:34 Road extension will connect U.S. 27 with Tates Creek Road 0:48 Residents brace for more traffic from East Brannon extension 1:17 Dr. Mark Evers on $11.2 million NIH grant to the University of Kentucky 1:08 State Rep. David Meade: Adoption Process Too Lengthy 0:55 This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Drone video of the Squire Road property where Ball Homes wants to build hundreds of single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments. Neighbors successfully lobbied the city council to limit the number units and increase the buffer between the project and the reservoir. Faron Collins