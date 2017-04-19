Help catch two people who stole a purse at Richmond Road Kroger

Police are asking for your help to solve a purse snatching and forgery at Kroger on Richmond Road. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is a purse snatching and forgery at Kroger on Richmond Road.
On Feb. 12, a woman’s purse was stolen from her cart at the Kroger at 3101 Richmond Road. Since the victim thought she had somehow lost the purse, there was a delay in reporting the theft. During that time, five of her checks were forged and used at Kroger and at the Wal-Mart across the street, at 3180 Richmond Road.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the solving of this case.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Stacey R. Smith, wanted on a charge of robbery. Smith, 35, is described as a white woman, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Smith, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
