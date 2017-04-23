Fayette County

April 23, 2017 4:53 PM

Week ahead: Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event, Food Truck Friday, Keeneland’s last day and more

By Brian Simms

bsimms@herald-leader.com

Tuesday

Sign up for swim lessons

Swim lesson online registration opens at noon and will continue through May 21 at parks.lexingtonky.gov. Or you can do walk-in registration from noon until 7 p.m. at the Picadome Administrative offices, 469 Parkway Drive. Lessons are $25 per child.

 

Wednesday

March and rally to shed light on violence

Take Back the Night, a march and rally to end interpersonal violence, starts at 4 p.m., with participants walking from two locations — Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone, and the William T. Young Library on UK’s campus — to the Memorial Hall amphitheater at 610 South Limestone. The rally will feature a speak-out session to support survivors and a chance to participate in a #ConsentCulture Pledge.

 

Thursday

The Rolex gets jumping

The Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event expects 60,000 to 100,000 people at the Kentucky Horse Park for dressage, crosscountry and stadium jumping through Sunday. $15-$55 daily. Children 12 years and under do not need a ticket with adult ticket purchase. Separate event seating required. (RK3DE.org)

 

A Garden Affair

The fundraiser at the Headley-Whitney Museum will include a cocktail party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and a weekend of demonstrations, vendors and lectures by gardening experts, including The New York Times best-selling author Andrea Wulf. The event will also mark the re-opening of the museum’s iconic Shell Grotto. Daily admission is $10, free for ages 10 and younger with paying adult. Lectures are $20 advance, $25 day of event. A Garden Affair Fête is $50. VIP weekend package $150. (Hwmagarden.com)

 

NFL Draft kicks off

This year doesn’t look promising for some ex-Cats to hear their name called. The draft will end on Saturday, where center Jon Toth might hear his name called. Keep up with developments at Kentuckysports.com or on Twitter @ExCats.

 

Brian Posehn visits Lexington

The comedian, writer and actor known for roles on “Mission Hill” and “The Sarah Silverman Program” brings his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway at The Mall at Lexington Green. (7:15 p.m. Thursday; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $12-$23; Comedyoffbroadway.com)

 

TGIFriday

Food Truck Friday

The best of area food trucks will gather from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lexington Herald-Leader front parking lot at 100 Midland Avenue. Portions of the proceeds go to DanceBlue.

 

Keeneland’s last day

That is until the Fall Meet begins Oct. 6. That’s 161 days later, but who’s counting? Well, obviously, we are. (First post 1:05 p.m.)

 

Saturday

Irish Homecoming: Sharing our Uncommon Culture, Music & Heritage

The all-day event begins at 9 a.m. at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane, and will include food trucks, traditional Celtic dances and music. End the day with a Celtic sampler concert by several Kentucky musicians that specialize in British Isles songs and ballads. (Free; mcconnellsprings.org)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 2:15

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline
Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road 1:11

Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road
Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC 0:58

Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos