Headley-Whitney Museum’s A Garden Affair takes the art of the garden outside

The Headley-Whitney Museum will welcome guests onto the grounds Thursday through Sunday. Attendees can visit vendor kiosks, tour museum galleries and grounds, enjoy lectures and programs ,and sample local food trucks. The event benefits exhibitions, programs and education at the museum.
The fête kicks off from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday with cocktails and appetizers prepared with local produce. The event marks the reopening of the museum’s iconic Shell House. Inspired by 17th- and 18th-century European shell grottos, the building has been closed since 2011.
Garden-related lectures are planned for Friday and Saturday. Ben Page, a Nashville landscape architect known for his historically inspired work, will present an informal talk about garden design at 10 a.m. Friday. The New York Times best-selling author Andrea Wulf will discuss the lasting impact of America’s first settlers and their gardens, and sign copies of her book, at 6 p.m. Friday. Scientist, author and arborist Tom Kimmerer will speak on the conservation of Kentucky and Tennessee woodland pastures at 10 a.m. Saturday. French garden architect Philippe de Boncourt will share his process of transforming impression into interpretation into garden design at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. Tickets start at $10 for lectures, demonstrations, activities and garden vendors. Go to HWMAGarden.com for tickets and more information.
