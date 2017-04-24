Applications available for Leadership Lexington program

Applications are being accepted through May 15 for Commerce Lexington’s Leadership Lexington program. Since 1979, the program has been cultivating Lexington leaders, producing nearly 1,400 graduates.
The 11-month-long program helps participants to better understand Lexington and to prepare for the challenges it faces by meeting with and learning from leaders.
Classes meet in different locations monthly with a program topic covered by speakers and panels, tours, group activities, demonstrations and class discussions. Sessions include such topics as government, education, public safety, economic development, arts, equine, diversity, health and human services and leadership development.
To apply, go to Commercelexington.com/application. Applications must be submitted online by May 15. People who work in the Lexington area are eligible. Applicants must be employed by firms that are members of Commerce Lexington. For more information, contact Amy Carrington, program director, at 859-226-1610 or acarrington@commercelexington.com.
Comments