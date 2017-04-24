Lexington’s free Med Toss event is Saturday

Lexington’s annual free Med Toss event, which encourages residents to clean their medicine cabinets and dispose of unwanted, unused or outdated prescription drugs, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Medication can be dropped off at Kentucky American Water’s main office, 2300 Richmond Road.
The event is part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Accepted items include:
▪ Prescription and over-the-counter pills
▪ Vitamins
▪ Medicated ointments and lotions
▪ Pet medication
Items that cannot be accepted include liquids, aerosol cans, bio waste and needles.
Med Toss is a free, anonymous service with no questions asked.
