Fayette County

April 24, 2017 2:26 PM

Single dad of two girls needs $500 to pay mortgage

A single father of two girls needs $500 to pay his mortgage. The girls’ mother was incarcerated last month and the girls’ belongings were lost during an eviction. As a result, the father had to purchase new beds and clothing for the girls. He works as an auto mechanic and should be able to pay his bills once his mortgage becomes current.

You can help: Donate online at Lexcare.org or mail your donation to Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328 Lexington, Ky. 40588. You can also find Lex-Care on Facebook.

