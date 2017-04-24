Balcony rescue required in Lexington apartment building fire

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Eyewitness video of apartment fire on Cambridge Drive Pause 2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon' 0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC 1:11 Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road 1:01 Mark Johnson speaks at AIDS Walk 1:31 At the controls at Keeneland 1:55 Jefferson Davis presenter defends Capitol statue of Confederate president 0:35 Kentucky's Diallo shows off shooting skills Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Heavy smoke blocked a woman’s exit through the front of the apartment building on Cambridge Drive, according to officials. Firefighters used a ladder to get her off the second-floor balcony. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation. Luis Pivaral Special to The Herald-Leader