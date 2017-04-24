Fayette County

April 24, 2017 4:33 PM

Balcony rescue required in Lexington apartment building fire

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A woman had to be rescued from the balcony of an apartment building during a fire Monday that displaced residents, according to the Lexington fire department.

Four apartments in the Carolyn Manor building on Cambridge Drive were left uninhabitable after the fire, which was reported at 2:42 p.m., Battalion Chief Brad Whitaker said.

Heavy smoke blocked the woman’s exit through the front of the apartment building; firefighters used a ladder to get her off the second-floor balcony in the back of the building, Whitaker said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

One of the four damaged apartments was a total loss and the other three had smoke and heat damage, Whitaker said. The residents needed other accommodations Monday night, and the Red Cross was on hand to help.

Firefighters expected to be on scene for several hours as investigators tried to learn the cause of the fire, Whitaker said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eyewitness video of apartment fire on Cambridge Drive

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos