Balcony rescue required in Lexington apartment building fire

A woman had to be rescued from the balcony of an apartment building during a fire Monday that displaced residents, according to the Lexington fire department.
Four apartments in the Carolyn Manor building on Cambridge Drive were left uninhabitable after the fire, which was reported at 2:42 p.m., Battalion Chief Brad Whitaker said.
Heavy smoke blocked the woman’s exit through the front of the apartment building; firefighters used a ladder to get her off the second-floor balcony in the back of the building, Whitaker said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.
One of the four damaged apartments was a total loss and the other three had smoke and heat damage, Whitaker said. The residents needed other accommodations Monday night, and the Red Cross was on hand to help.
Firefighters expected to be on scene for several hours as investigators tried to learn the cause of the fire, Whitaker said.
A lot of @LexKYFire folks out on Cambridge Dr for a structure fire in a apartment building. No word yet on if anyone was injured pic.twitter.com/liXI843Ll0— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) April 24, 2017
One person was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation from the Cambridge Dr fire. No other injuries, police say.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) April 24, 2017
Residents in 3 or 4 apartments in the Cambridge Dr building have to find somewhere else to stay tonight. Red Cross is here if they need help— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) April 24, 2017
The woman who was rescued from the second floor balcony had tried to escape through the front of the building but was blocked by heavy smoke— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) April 24, 2017
