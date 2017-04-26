Olympic champions, British royal join crowded Rolex Kentucky field

The man who won the past two Rolex Kentucky Three Day Events will return to the Kentucky Horse Park this weekend to defend his title on his mare, FischerRocana FST.
German rider Michael Jung is “the undisputed number one rider in the world,” said event spokesman Marty Bauman. “He chose to come back, and of course we’re thrilled.”
Jung is one of only two riders to ever win the $350,000 Rolex Grand Slam, which consists of wins at Rolex Kentucky, and the British three-day events Badminton and Burghley. He also won individual gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and three consecutive European championships.
As if that weren’t enough celebrity, Jung will be joined by Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Phillips Tindall. She will be riding High Kingdom, the horse she rode to a team silver medal for Great Britain in 2012. Tindall came to Rolex two years ago, but had to withdraw because of an injury to her horse. “It was a great disappointment to her and a great disappointment to us,” Bauman said.
Riders will represent nine countries at Rolex, including several world champions from the United States, such as Olympic medal winners Phillip Dutton, Boyd Martin and Kim Severson.
Rolex, which has been held at the Kentucky Horse Park since 1978, will follow its usual schedule. Dressage will be held on Thursday and Friday, with the popular cross-country competition on Saturday, and stadium jumping on Sunday. If Saturday’s weather holds, look out for traffic, as cross country day has previously brought more than 30,000 people to the park to picnic and cheer.
Of special interest to racing fans are the number of retired racehorses competing. Of the 66 horses entered in this year’s Rolex, 17 are Thoroughbreds, including 10 who were racehorses, according to the Retired Racehorse Project in Davidsonville, Md. In 2012, a retired racehorse named Parklane Hawk, ridden by William Fox-Pitt, won the competition.
“It amazes people to hear that horses bred and trained to race are competing and winning at the elite level of the most difficult of all equestrian sports,” said Steuart Pittman, president of the project. “They get their basic training from professional horsemen and what they learn at racetracks serves them well in the sport of eventing. Many horses are bred specifically for the sport of eventing, but somehow the Thoroughbred keeps emerging as the ultimate horse for the sport.”
If you go to Rolex
There are a range of ticket options available at http://rk3de.org/tickets/, but to watch dressage and stadium jumping in the Rolex Stadium, you must also buy a seat ticket. Children under twelve get free grounds admissions with an adult ticket.
Here is a schedule of popular events:
Thursday, April 27
7 a.m.— Gates Open
8 a.m. Dressage Test Ride — Rolex Stadium
8:30 a.m.–Noon — Dressage Tests Begin — Rolex Stadium
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. —Sponsor Village & Trade Fair Open
12:45–3:30 p.m.— Demonstrations and Exhibitions — take place in the Walnut Ring unless otherwise noted
1:30–3:40 p.m. Dressage Tests Continue — Rolex Stadium
Friday, April 28
7 a.m. —Gates Open
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Sponsor Village & Trade Fair Open
8:30 a.m.–Noon Dressage Tests Resume — Rolex Stadium
9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Demonstrations and Exhibitions — take place in the Walnut Ring unless otherwise noted
1:30–4:30 p.m. Dressage Tests Continue
6:30 p.m. RK-5K Twilight Race (Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/rk5k.)
Saturday, April 29
7 a.m.— Gates Open
8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. — Sponsor Village & Trade Fair Open
8:30 a.m.–10 a.m. Prince Philip Cup Mounted Games — Rolex Stadium
10 a.m.–4 p.m. Cross-Country Test (Horses start every 4 minutes.)
8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Demonstrations and Exhibitions in the Walnut Ring unless otherwise noted
Sunday, April 30
7 a.m. — Gates Open
8 a.m. Second Inspection of Horses — High Hope Inspection Lane
8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Sponsor Village & Trade Fair Open
11 a.m. Jumping Course Open for Competitor Inspection — Rolex Stadium
11:30 a.m. Presentation of the Teams of the USPC Prince Philip Cup — Rolex Stadium
Noon Opening Ceremony & Presentation of Officials and Flags — Rolex Stadium
1 p.m. Jumping Test Begins — Rolex Stadium
3 p.m. Presentation of the Awards — Rolex Stadium
Comments