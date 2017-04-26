Downtown dogs now have a place to hang. Lexington opens ‘dog pad’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Eyewitness video of apartment fire on Cambridge Drive Pause 3:10 The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm 1:22 The Summit development taking shape 1:55 Synthetic drug gaining popularity in Lexington, police say 0:42 How city's 'End Panhandling Now' van will work 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 1:45 City van will transport panhandlers to jobs 0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping 7:33 Ten years later: Remembering Comair Flight 5191 0:51 Dogs get to 'be free' in new area of Phoenix Park Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

George Washington enjoys the new downtown park created for him and his fellow dogs. The dog park is within Phoenix Park at the corner of East Main Street and Limestone, next to Park Plaza Apartments, the city's main library and a parking garage in Lexington. See what the park looks like from George Washington's perspective. aslitz@herald-leader.com