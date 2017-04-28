Fayette County

April 28, 2017 9:19 PM

2016 Rolex champion in second place after dressage

By Linda Blackford

lblackford@herald-leader.com

Two American riders are in first and third place at the Rolex Kentucky Three Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park, but sandwiched in between them is last year’s champion, Michael Jung.

Clark Montgomery rode into first place with the lowest score after two days of dressage on his horse, Loughan Glen, followed by Jung on FischerRocana FST. In third place is U.S. rider Kim Severson aboard Cooley Cross Border.

The top three riders will ride in reverse order for Saturday’s cross-country, which begins at 10 a.m. Gates open at 7 a.m. For more information, go to rk3de.org.

