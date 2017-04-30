Week ahead: North Limestone Night Market, Oaks, Derby and more

Wednesday
Derby draws near
Which horse will be in which position for the Kentucky Derby? It will be announced during the post position draw at 11 a.m.
Thursday
$3 rabies vaccinations for your pets
Lexington’s annual low-cost rabies vaccination clinic will be 6 to 9 p.m. at alley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive. Vaccinations, which typically cost about $20, will be $3. Animal licenses also will be available. All cats must be in carriers, and all dogs must be on leashes. (Lexingtonhealthdepartment.org)
TGIFriday
Place your bets and have some fun
It’s Derby weekend, with the 143rd runnings of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday (post time about 6:12 p.m.) and Kentucky Derby on Saturday (about 6:46 p.m.) at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Closer to home, Keeneland hosts two days of festivities, simulcasting and wagering. Gates open both days at 9 a.m. Admission is free on Friday, $5 on Saturday. (Keeneland.com)
UK confers degrees
Graduation for the University of Kentucky takes place over two days at Rupp Arena. Eleven colleges will hold ceremonies on Friday starting at 10 a.m. while six more will take place starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. (www.uky.edu/Commencement/)
North Limestone Night Market returns
The monthly pop-up market is back with live music, food, drinks, and crafts. It’s 6 to 10 p.m. at 700 Bryan Avenue. (Nolicdc.org)
Board and card game lovers convention
The Lexicon Tabletop Gaming Convention, a meeting of board and card game enthusiasts, is Friday through Sunday at Clarion Hotel and Convention Center, 1950 Newtown Pike. ($10-$45; Lexicongaming.com)
