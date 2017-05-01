Morning rush-hour crash shuts down both directions of New Circle Road

All lanes of New Circle Road were shut down for more than an hour Monday morning near Winchester Road after a rush-hour crash that downed an utility pole, according to media reports.
No one was injured when an SUV struck the utility pole in front of Paul Miller Ford, but the crash caused electrical lines to fall onto the road, according to WKYT.
The inner loop of New Circle reopened about 7:50 a.m., and the outer loop reopened just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
