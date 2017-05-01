Input sought on biking, pedestrian master plan

The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and is seeking public input.
The organization is asking the public to help identify and prioritize needed projects for sidewalks, bikeways and trails, as well as overall bike and pedestrian issues and concerns.
Here are ways residents can help:
▪ Take a brief, anonymous online survey.
▪ Draw improvements for walking and biking on an interactive map.
▪ Get involved in the organization’s public meetings and online conversations.
▪ Attend the next Connect Lex Open open house from 5 to 8 p.m. May 16 at West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street.
▪ Stay up-to-date on the latest master plan news and events at ConnectLex.org.
