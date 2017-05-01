Free series for those with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia

Brainworks at HealthwoRx, a free educational series for those with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia, will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for four Wednesdays in May at HealthwoRx in Lexington Green.
Each program in the series, which is designed for family members and their caregivers, will offer attendees information to help them live well and take control of their health. Dates, topics and speakers are:
▪ May 3: “Living Well with a Diagnosis of MCI or Dementia,” Dr. Greg Cooper, neurologist with Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology and the Memory Care Clinic
▪ May 10: “Mind over Matter: Strategies for Memory and Thinking,” Heather Gaddis, speech-language pathology at Baptist Health Lexington
▪ May 17: “Eat, Move, Live: How Food and Movement Protect Memory,” Melanie Johnson, registered dietitian, and Grant Gensheimer, HealthwoRx exercise physiologist
▪ May 24: “Coping and Adjusting to a Memory Loss Diagnosis,” April Stauffer, Alzheimer’s Association, and Stephanie Freeman, Baptist Health Memory Care Clinic
To register or learn more, call 859-260-4354.
