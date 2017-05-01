Kentucky Equine Networking Association dinner is May 16 at Fasig Tipton

The Kentucky Equine Networking Association dinner and educational series: Saving Ground — Preserving Kentucky’s Horse Country will be from 5 to 8 p.m. May 16 at Fasig-Tipton.
The event is open to equine professionals and horse owners who will hear Dinsmore and Shohl equine attorney Kerry Irwin speak about the role the Dinsmore Equine Law Group plays in equine land use, including leasing, acquisitions and dispositions of Thoroughbred, sport horse and recreational farms, as well as advising horse farm owners on liability and corporate issues.
For more information or to register, go to Kentuckyhorse.org/event-2519767.
