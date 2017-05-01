Low-cost rabies clinic is Thursday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s annual rabies vaccination clinic will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive.
Vaccinations will cost $3. The regular cost of a rabies vaccination is about $20.
All cats must be in a carrier, and all dogs must be on leashes. In the event of inclement weather, the clinic date may change. The health department will provide updated information at Lexingtonhealthdepartment.org.
At the clinic, pet owners can also purchase an animal license for $8, if their animal has been spayed or neutered. A license costs $40 if the animal has not been fixed or the owner has no proof of alteration.
For more information, call 859-231-9791.
