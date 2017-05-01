Stella Achenjang, left and Gloria Andrade decorated an art-themed cake for a child during Sweet Blessings's fourth anniversary bake-a-thon at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington in 2015.
Stella Achenjang, left and Gloria Andrade decorated an art-themed cake for a child during Sweet Blessings's fourth anniversary bake-a-thon at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington in 2015. Pablo Alcala Lexington Herald-Leader

Fayette County

Sweet Blessings hosts sixth annual 5K/1-mile race at Keeneland

By Dorothea Wingo

May 01, 2017 11:38 AM

Walk a mile, eat a cupcake. That can happen Sunday at the Sweet Blessings’ sixth annual Great Cake Race 5K/1-mile fun run at Keeneland. People of all ages, including those in strollers, can participate in a timed 5K or a one-mile fun walk. Dogs on leashes are also welcome. The race starts at 4 p.m. with sign-in and race day registration at 2:30 p.m. at Keene Barn.

Online registration is $30 for the 5K, $25 for the fun walk, at SweetBlessingsCakes.org.

After the race, spectators and participants can enjoy live music, temporary tattoos, inflatables and other activities for children, and ice cream and cupcakes. The race has award divisions for strollers, kids under 12 and canine. Awards will be given for the largest team in corporate, school and church divisions.

Sweet Blessings creates specialty birthday cakes for children ages 4 to 17 who are facing a life-threatening illness or poverty. Sweet Blessings has served more than 7,000 children in Central Kentucky since 2011.

Individuals and businesses may sponsor a Sweet Blessings cake any time of the year, with a $50 donation, at Sweetblessingscakes.org/donations.

