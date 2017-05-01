Fayette County

Tempur Sealy donates mattresses to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Lexington-based Tempur Sealy International has donated more than 500 Tempur-Pedic mattresses and foundations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. The 11 truckloads of beds are being used at Tri Delta Place and Target House, housing facilities for families of children receiving treatment at St. Jude.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital brings hope to so many families whose children are facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is our hope that these Tempur-Pedic beds provide needed rest, comfort and strength for those families,” said Scott Thompson, president, chairman and CEO of Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Since 2011, the company has donated nearly 150,000 beds.

