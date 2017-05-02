Fayette County

May 02, 2017

UK winds down with finals week

By Linda Blackford

Students studied down to the wire as the last exams wrapped up this week. For seniors, UK graduation has been expanded from three to four ceremonies. That’s because of bigger numbers: 3,680 undergraduates, 1,231 graduate students and 536 professional degree students.

The ceremonies will all be held in Rupp Arena on Friday, May 5, and Sunday, May 7.

Friday, May 5:

▪  10 a.m. College of Agriculture, Food and Environment; College of Communication and Information; College of Public Health; The Martin School of Public Policy and Administration; The Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce

▪  2 p.m. College of Business & Economics, College of Health Sciences, College of Fine Arts, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy

Sunday, May 7:

▪  10 a.m. College of Arts & Sciences; College of Social Work; College of Design

▪ 2 p.m. College of Education; College of Engineering; College of Medicine

