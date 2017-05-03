Versailles couple welcomes quintuplets born at UK

For the second time in less than a year, the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital has welcomed quintuplets.
Briana Driskell of Versailles gave birth to three girls and two boys Tuesday afternoon, the university said in a press release.
The children are receiving care at UK’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Driskell and her husband, Jordan, have started a GoFundMe campaign seeking $25,000 to help cover their medical expenses and buy a vehicle for the family.
In November, the Schaftlein family welcomed quintuplets — four girls and a boy.
