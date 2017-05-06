Racing fans flock to Keeneland for Derby experience without the drive

Heather Clark of Frankfort sips her drink on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Maverick Kendall, 9, has his wallet ready for betting as he studies the program with father Shane Kendall on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017. Irap was Maverick's Derby pick.
Austin Merriman smokes a cigar on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
John Higgins plays the Call to the Post as Robin Baskette adjusts her jockey goggles prior to the Flamingo Race, run for the 22nd year, in the paddock on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Danny Faulconer cheers as Robin Baskette takes the lead in the Flamingo Race, run for the 22nd year, in the paddock on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Rosemary Jones of Rosie's Ponies leads Ashley Gooch, 5, of Nicholasville on her ride on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Caroline Murphy, 7, shows her jockey silks she designed on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Taylor Snyder and Austin Merriman on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Horse-shaped balloons float in a stall as folks partied in the paddock celebrating Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Cindy Ruschell Weisenberger, of Villa Hills, Ky., and her husband Karl Weisenberger, left, watch a race on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Fashion on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Camden Murphy, 6, shows his jockey silks he designed on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Danny and Jill Faulconer have hosted the Flamingo races for 22 years with friends on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Robin Baskette gets a high five after winning the Flamingo Race, run for the 22nd year, in the paddock on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 6, 2017.
