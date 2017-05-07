The week ahead look busy

Our Kentucky Derby weekend is wrapping up with a touch of frost in a few spots this morning. A bigger frost threat is waiting to start the week ahead… A week that looks pretty darn busy across the bluegrass state.
Highs today should hit the upper 50s and low 60s in many areas with partly sunny skies. The clear conditions will set the state for the potential for a widespread frost by Monday morning. There’s even the chance for a few of the cold valleys to sneak into the upper 20s.
