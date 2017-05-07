Lexington police investigate possible Saturday shooting, possible victim uncooperative

Lexington Police were investigating a possible shooting Saturday.
Lt. Andrew Daugherty of Lexington police said there were reports of someone being shot in the leg at the intersection of Hawkins Avenue and Fifth Street. When police arrived, witnesses said the shooting didn’t happen, according to Daugherty.
Daugherty said a man with a gunshot wound to the leg also arrived at the University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday. His injuries were non-life-threatening, but wouldn’t give officers any information about the shooting.
Daugherty said police were not completely sure that the gunshot report and the injured man were related.
“We’re just having to draw that conclusion because nobody is telling us anything,” he said.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments