Week ahead: Mayfest, craft beer week, Southland Street Fair and more

Tuesday
Lexington’s longest running, annual concert series returns
Big Band & Jazz, a series of free Tuesday concerts through Aug. 29, kicks off with The Baja Yetis at 7 p.m. at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Street at Beaumont Centre. The series moves to Ecton Park in July. Picnics are encouraged, and patrons should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. (Lexingtonky.gov)
Thursday
Floral First Lady
Mary Todd Lincoln’s love of flowers began as a child at the Lexington house, which had a garden with lilacs, roses, and other flowers. This program beginning at 5:30 p.m. will include making bouquets like those the first lady carried. ($15-$20; mtlhouse.org)
Kentucky Wine and Vine Festival
The celebration starts with the Kentucky Farm to Table Dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at North First Street behind the Jessamine County Courthouse in downtown Nicholasville. The festival continues through Saturday with wine sampling, food, vineyard tours, and an arts and craft show in downtown Nicholasville. (Kywineandvine.com)
TGIFriday
Lexington craft beer week
Special releases and tap takeovers, beer-and-food pairing events at local venues through May 21. (Lexbeerscene.com)
Saturday
Mayfest Arts Fair
A Mother’s Day weekend tradition with more than 100 vendors and entertainers on the grounds of Gratz Park and Transylvania University for this annual spring event. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. (Free; Downtownlex.com)
It’s about birds, but it’s for people
Bird walks, displays, informational sessions and children’s activities are part of the Bluegrass Birding Festival through Sunday at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. Free admission. (Bluegrassbirdingfestival.com)
Berea Makers Market
The inaugural Berea Makers Market will feature more than 30 Kentucky artists, local food, live music and children’s activities. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Russel Acton Folk Center in Berea. (Bereamakersmarket.com)
Southland Street Fair
Celebrate the south side of Lexington with a day of live music, food trucks, vendors and more. It’s 3 to 8 p.m. on Southland Drive. (Southlandstreetfair.com)
Sunday
Happy Mother’s Day
Do something nice for mom, even if it’s just saying thanks.
Comments