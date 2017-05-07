Fayette County

Week ahead: Mayfest, craft beer week, Southland Street Fair and more

Tuesday

Lexington’s longest running, annual concert series returns

Big Band & Jazz, a series of free Tuesday concerts through Aug. 29, kicks off with The Baja Yetis at 7 p.m. at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch Street at Beaumont Centre. The series moves to Ecton Park in July. Picnics are encouraged, and patrons should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. (Lexingtonky.gov)

 

Thursday

Floral First Lady

Mary Todd Lincoln’s love of flowers began as a child at the Lexington house, which had a garden with lilacs, roses, and other flowers. This program beginning at 5:30 p.m. will include making bouquets like those the first lady carried. ($15-$20; mtlhouse.org)

 

Kentucky Wine and Vine Festival

The celebration starts with the Kentucky Farm to Table Dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at North First Street behind the Jessamine County Courthouse in downtown Nicholasville. The festival continues through Saturday with wine sampling, food, vineyard tours, and an arts and craft show in downtown Nicholasville. (Kywineandvine.com)

 

TGIFriday

Lexington craft beer week

Special releases and tap takeovers, beer-and-food pairing events at local venues through May 21. (Lexbeerscene.com)

 

Saturday

Mayfest Arts Fair

A Mother’s Day weekend tradition with more than 100 vendors and entertainers on the grounds of Gratz Park and Transylvania University for this annual spring event. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. (Free; Downtownlex.com)

 

It’s about birds, but it’s for people

Bird walks, displays, informational sessions and children’s activities are part of the Bluegrass Birding Festival through Sunday at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. Free admission. (Bluegrassbirdingfestival.com)

 

Berea Makers Market

The inaugural Berea Makers Market will feature more than 30 Kentucky artists, local food, live music and children’s activities. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Russel Acton Folk Center in Berea. (Bereamakersmarket.com)

 

Southland Street Fair

Celebrate the south side of Lexington with a day of live music, food trucks, vendors and more. It’s 3 to 8 p.m. on Southland Drive. (Southlandstreetfair.com)

 

Sunday

Happy Mother’s Day

Do something nice for mom, even if it’s just saying thanks.

