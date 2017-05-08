Gear up for National Bike Month actitivies

May is National Bike Month, and Lexington is offering several programs and events for bike riders of all ages and skill levels.
“Lexington is a city filled with bike lovers, and we only want that number to keep growing,” said Scott Thompson, bike and pedestrian coordinator for the Lexington Division of Planning. “Whether you ride your bike every day, haven’t been on a bike in decades or are somewhere in between; there’s a Bike Month event for you.”
Following is a list of city-related bike programs and events:
▪ Love to Ride: Lexington Bike Challenge 2017, through May 31. Free. Information and registration: Lovetoride.net/lexington. The challenge is a free competition to encourage friends, family and colleagues to ride bikes.
▪ Connect Lex open house, 5 to 8 p.m. May 16, West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street. Free. Connect Lex is a public meeting where citizens may share opinions about bike and pedestrian facilities and needs throughout the Lexington area.
▪ Bike Lexington’s Family Fun Ride, 8 a.m. June 3, Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, at Main Street and Limestone. Free. Information: Downtownlex.com/bike-lexington. This 8-mile, car-free bike ride in downtown Lexington is not a race, and the route is designed for riders of all skill sets and ages. The event also features giveaways, a kids’ rodeo bike course and a slow cycle for ages 18 and older.
Comments