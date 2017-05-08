Fayette County

May 08, 2017 10:29 AM

Police find ‘large amount of blood,’ no victim after reported stabbing

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

There was bloody evidence but no victim at the scene of a reported stabbing Sunday night, Lexington police said.

As of Monday, no victim or suspect has been found.

Police were called to Shropshire Avenue at East Sixth Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday when someone said a man had been stabbed in the neck, Sgt. Jervis Middleton said. Officers found a “large amount of blood” and a blood-covered shirt.

Officers filed an assault report, Middleton said. No suspects had been identified as of Monday.

Police were called to a reported shooting at the same about 8:40 a.m. Monday, but the report was unfounded, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said.

“Nobody there knew anything about what we were talking about,” Tuttle said. “There were groups of people there who didn’t see anything.”

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A 'shock to the city'

A 'shock to the city' 2:17

A 'shock to the city'

'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree 1:24

'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree
Why do people love Rolex? 1:25

Why do people love Rolex?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos