Fayette County

May 08, 2017 10:30 AM

Lexington Senior Center extends hours for summer

The Lexington Senior Center has extended its hours for the summer. The center is now open two extra hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the center will operate on its regular schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The center also added two group fitness classes and a clay art class. The equipped fitness room will also remain open.

The center’s services and classes are free to all independent Fayette County residents age 60 and older.

For more information, call 859-278-0672 or go to Lexingtonky.gov/seniorcenter.

