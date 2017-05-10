New video touts Lexington’s ‘community spirit’ flag

Thirteen cinematographers and a local musician have teamed to create a new video touting Lexington’s new “community spirit” flag.
The four-minute video featuring local people holding the white flag with the blue horse was released Tuesday by the city and VisitLex, the tourism agency. In less than 24 hours, it has been viewed more than 30,000 times on Facebook, said David Coomer, chief creative officer at Cornett, which produced the video.
“We challenged 13 Lexington cinematographers to capture the people and places that make us all proud to call Lexington home,” Coomer said in an email.
The music for the video was written by local musician Matt Duncan. The 13 videographers are John Buckman, Richie Wireman, Coleman Guyon, Ayna Lorenzo, Roya Ramezankhani, Justin Skeens, Mike Wilkinson, Ian Fyffe Friley, Brian Campbell, Kendra Sanders, Sarah Wylie VanMeter, Amy Wallot and Steven Vaughan.
The city decided to adopt the new flag after several groups — including eighth-grade students at Lexington Christian Academy — pushed for Lexington to change its flag — the city’s seal on a white flag. It is rarely seen outside of official city buildings. But the flag is in the city’s charter, and that makes changing the flag difficult. Instead, the city has pushed the white flag with the blue horse as a “community spirit” flag.
The new flag is available at the VisitLex office in downtown Lexington at 250 West Main Street.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments