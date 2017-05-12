Superheroes surprise patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

A crew of University of Kentucky police and security officers brought joy and stuffed animals to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital on Friday.
The first Super Hero Day was part of the UK police department’s Building Hope Project.
The stuffed animals were donated through the Building Hope Project, which provides UKPD officers with stuffed animals to carry in their cruisers and provide to children in times of crisis. The project, which launched in January, has collected more than 1,000 stuffed animals.
For Super Hero Day, handmade capes were fastened onto the stuffed animals along with a tag with and inspirational quote.
The officers also handed out coloring books and junior officer sticker badges to the children.
