Week ahead: Maserati Mingle, Border collies, Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival and more

Wednesday

Border collies on the run

Marking 55 years, the Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial will be at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road, through Sunday. The competition for border collies is one of the longest-running, largest and most prestigious in the country. Families and spectators may bring their own dogs. The free event runs from dawn to dusk. (Bluegrassclassicsdt.com)

 

TGIFriday

Last day of school

It’s the last day for Fayette County Public Schools. High school graduation ceremonies are the following Wednesday and Thursday.

 

Maserati Mingle

This year’s Maserati Mingle, the car show preview event to July’s Keeneland Concours d’Elegance main event, will take place 5:30-9 p.m. at Fifth-Third Pavilion at Cheapside, 251 W. Main St. Free. (Keenelandconcours.com)

 

Great food, great cause

Taste of the Bluegrass, featuring food and drink from more than 50 area businesses, live music and a silent auction, will be 7 to 11 p.m. at Keeneland’s Keene Barn and Entertainment Center. Tickets are $85 and must be purchased in advance; proceeds benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank. (Godspantry.org)

 

Time for another Gallery Hop

The free self-guided tour of more than 50 galleries in and near downtown Lexington is 5 to 8 p.m. Pick up your Hop guide at ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill Street or download at Galleryhoplex.com.

 

Saturday

Founders’ Day Festival at McConnell Springs

Celebrate Lexington’s beginnings at McConnell Springs’ 23rd annual Founders’ Day and Colonial Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, 416 Rebmann Lane. Free. Includes historic reenactments, music and dance performances. (Mcconnellsprings.org)

 

Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival

The Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival at Midway College will feature artists, food and drink vendors, and music. Admission is free, but parking is $5. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Franciscosfarm.org)

 

Always Dreaming goes for the next leg

Can Always Dreaming win the Preakness, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown? Tune in; post time is 6:45 p.m. (NBC)

 

Sunday

Addie’s Day at Kentucky Children’s Garden

Addie’s Day at Kentucky Children’s Garden will feature food, pony rides and a clown. It’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive. Free. (Arboretum.ca.uky.edu)

