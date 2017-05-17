Fayette County

May 17, 2017 7:21 AM

Man struck by an SUV on Georgetown Road suffers life-threatening injuries

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A man was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV on Georgetown Road in Lexington, according to media reports.

The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Berea Road, close to the county line, according to WKYT.

The woman driving the SUV stopped immediately and called police after the man was hit, according to LEX 18. Police told the news station that the man had been walking in the middle of the road when he was hit. No charges are expected.

